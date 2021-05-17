Egypt: Saudi Citizens Now Need to Pay $25 For Visa Upon Arrival

The Saudi embassy said citizens wishing to travel to Egypt must purchase an entry visa upon arrival for SR94 ($25).



The policy, originally imposed in mid-March, also applies to Arab passengers from other Gulf countries.



Passengers can make the payment immediately on arrival before proceeding to passport control to complete the immigration procedure, the embassy said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia on Monday resumed international flights after a temporary ban was imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Around 385 flights were expected to operate throughout the Kingdom as soon as the ban was lifted.



Routes between the Kingdom and Egypt were among the busiest in the Middle East and Africa earlier this year, according to flight data intelligence company OAG.