Egypt Seeks Bolstering Cooperation With Aramco

Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla has discussed with Fahad al-Ammari, General Manager of Area Projects-Upstream Project Management Saudi Aramco, and his accompanying delegation reinforcing bilateral cooperation on imports, petroleum products and crude oil.



On the sidelines of the Egypt Petroleum Show "EGYPS 2020", Molla underscored the strong developing ties between Aramco and the petroleum sector. He asserted that there is full coordination with Aramco in light of fraternal ties between the two countries.

The Egyptian minister noted that this cooperation opens more opportunities for Egyptian firms specialized in engineering designs and contracting to increase their activities in Saudi Arabia.

Ammari praised bilateral cooperation between the two sides in addition to the unique performance of Egypt’s Petrojet and Enppi companies in several Aramco petroleum projects carried out according to global standards.

On the sidelines of the show, Molla also discussed with CEO of United Oil and Gas Limited Brian Larkin and his accompanying delegation the company’s operations in Egypt.

Brian noted that the current output at the onshore Abu Sennan concession is around 8,000 barrels of oil per day and that plans include increasing investments to raise output and improve the company’s operations in the Egyptian market.

Molla also spoke with head of Energean Oil and Gas PLC and the accompanying delegation about the company's programs for acquiring Edison assets globally, including Egypt.

The Egyptian minister discussed with Regional Director of the US Trade and Development Agency Carl Kress and the agency’s acting director, Thomas Hardy, bolstering cooperation especially on plans to upgrade and develop the petroleum sector and infrastructure.

mendedMolla com the Agency’s support for the petroleum sector and an agreement signed on the sidelines of EGYPS 2020 to serve joint cooperation in the plan to upgrade and develop the petroleum sector and infrastructure.

Further, Hardy affirmed that the Agency considers Egypt a top priority for its operations. He added that it is ready to provide technical expertise, training and solutions to develop the petroleum sector and infrastructure based on world-class standards.