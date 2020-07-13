Egypt Signs €2 Million Deal with Germany’s GIZ

The Egyptian government signed a contract with German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to establish a center that will serve Egyptian expatriates, according to a July 12 th statement.

Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Nabila Makram penned the EUR 2 million (EGP 36.10 million) executory contract for initiating the Egyptian-German Center for Jobs, Migration, and Reintegration.

Makram noted that the center is the first of its kind in Egypt to provide comprehensive information about the German job market.

It will contribute to enforcing legal immigration, the minister said.

The center will also support and reintegrate Egyptian returnees from abroad while creating social and economic opportunities.

GIZ has been implementing various projects in Egypt since 1956, with the focus on three main areas: renewable energies and energy efficiency; water supply and sanitation, irrigation and waste management; sustainable economic development for employment.

*At press time, the conversion rate is EUR 1 = EGP 18.05