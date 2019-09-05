Egypt to Strengthen Presence in Africa Through Medicine Exports

Egypt has shown determination to strengthen its influence and presence in Africa after the government discussed Tuesday a national plan on medicine exports, which included a special focus on the African countries as a priority and as one of the most promising markets.





Egypt currently holds the chairmanship of the African Union (AU).

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting to discuss Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry, at the presence of ministers of health and trade and the industry as well as various businessmen.

Madbouly stressed that the government gives great importance to the pharmaceutical industry and exports. He announced that the government is currently working on devising a national plan to be adopted and implemented to support pharmaceuticals.

Egypt's exports of medicines and medical supplies for 2018 reached about $789 million, of which $65 million were to African countries, according to Health Minister Hala Zayed.

Africa is one of the most important markets, especially in light of Egypt's presidency of the AU, pointed out Zayed.

She also presented the national plan to encourage and support pharmaceutical exports, pointing out to Egypt’s Initiative for the Central Registration of African Medicine.

She noted that the most important pharmaceuticals that target the African market are the preparations for the treatment of Malaria and hepatitis C virus (HCV) within the campaign to treat one million Africans in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Egyptian Minister said it relies on the Treaty for the Establishment of the African Medicine Agency (AMA), after it enters into effect, to promote medicine and pharmaceuticals' trade between the countries of