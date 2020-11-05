  1. Home
Published November 5th, 2020 - 01:30 GMT
Egypt, USAID Sing Deal Worth $112.5 Million
The agreements covered various sectors, especially health, higher education, and scientific research, she noted. (Shutterstock)
The note came during a meeting between Al Mashat and Leslie Reed, mission director of USAID in Egypt, to discuss expanding the mutual economic cooperation strategy during 2021-2025.
Egypt and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) signed seven agreements worth $112.5 million (EGP 1.765 billion) this year, Minister of International Cooperation Rania al Mashat said in a statement.
 

The note came during a meeting between Al Mashat and Leslie Reed, mission director of USAID in Egypt, to discuss expanding the mutual economic cooperation strategy during 2021-2025.

The agreements covered various sectors, especially health, higher education, and scientific research, she noted.

Al Mashat highlighted the strength of the bilateral economic partnership that has been extending for more than 40 years.

The Egyptian Cabinet gave the go-ahead in July to a grant agreement worth $30 million (EGP 470 million) with USAID to develop the country's education sector.

