Egypt: Youth Form 39.5 Percent of Workforce, University Grads’ Unemployment Exceeds 36 Percent

Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) said the youth represented 39.5% of the local job market represented 39.5% in 2019, according to an August 11 th report.

CAPMAS added that 61.6% of them were males, while the females accounted for 16%.

The agency calculated its statistics based on the age range from 18 to 29 years old.

Full-time employees accounted for 52.9% of Egypt’s total youth last year, of which 49.1% were males and 79.2% females.

Those who are subscribed to social insurance amounted to 22.7% of the total employees.

Egypt’s current population surpasses 102.53 million, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data.

