Egypt: Youth Form 39.5 Percent of Workforce, University Grads’ Unemployment Exceeds 36 Percent

Published August 12th, 2020 - 09:30 GMT
Full-time employees accounted for 52.9% of Egypt’s total youth last year, of which 49.1% were males and 79.2% females. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) said the youth represented 39.5% of the local job market represented 39.5% in 2019, according to an August 11th report.


The agency calculated its statistics based on the age range from 18 to 29 years old.

Full-time employees accounted for 52.9% of Egypt’s total youth last year, of which 49.1% were males and 79.2% females.

Those who are subscribed to social insurance amounted to 22.7% of the total employees.

Egypt’s current population surpasses 102.53 million, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data.

