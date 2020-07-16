Soon You'll Be Able to Decode Egyptian Hieroglyphs!

It was announced by Google that they’ll launch a new machine learning tool to help decode Egyptian hieroglyphs in both Arabic and English. The tool will be called Fabricius, and there is much to expect from the new tool! To begin with, it’ll provide people around the world with an interactive experience to learn about hieroglyphs. It’ll also facilitate the work of Egyptologists, and help raise awareness about the history and heritage of the ancient Egyptian civilization! It’s easy to guess how this can impact and reshape tourism in Egypt!

The tool can be accessed on Google’s Free app, “Google Arts and Culture”, which makes the art, heritage, and cultural wonders of over 2000 cultural institutions from around the world more accessible. With this app, everyone can experience these treasures through technologies such as Virtual or Augmented Reality, high-resolution imagery, Street View, and more.

Fabricius will help speed up the process of collating, cataloging, and understanding ancient hieroglyphs through machine learning. It provides an opportunity for people to learn about, write, and share their own messages using hieroglyphs.

Chance Coughenour, Head of Preservation at Google Arts and Culture, said, “We are very excited to be launching this new tool that can make it easier to access and learn about the rich culture of Ancient Egypt. For over a decade, Google has been capturing imagery of cultural and historical landmarks across the region, from Egypt, the UAE, Lebanon, Palestine, Tunisia, and more, while making it available on Maps, Street View, and Google Arts & Culture. Together with our partners, we remain committed to promoting the rich history and heritage of the region, and to make it accessible to everyone.”