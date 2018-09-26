Egyptian Women Reign on Forbes’ 'Middle East’s Most Influential Women' 2018!
Throughout the history, the powerful women of Egypt who ruled Ancient Egypt were the unusual wonders of their time, like Cleopatra, Hatshepsut, and Nefertiti.
The extraordinary traits in the Egyptian women have not gone extinct throughout the generations, and it is still being transferred from one great generation to the next one. This year, it was really proven as 20 Egyptian women have made it to Forbes Middle East’s Most Influential Women of 2018.
Read More
Meet the 50 Most Influential Expats in UAE
Will Other Gulf Nations Follow UAE's Lead and Rein in the Social Media Influencers?
Among these 20 women in the list, there are 18 figures in the business and 2 heading governmental departments. Forbes’ list is ranked according to the overall revenues of the companies these women led, their current titles, and the growth of entities they had led in the past three years in the business sector. For the governmental departments, their roles, and influence according to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) was put into consideration.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs
- Saudi Arabia’s Lubna Al Olayan is the most powerful woman in the Arab world: Forbes
- Go, Bassem! Arab celebs make it into Foreign Policy Magazine's "most influential people"
- Bahraini female pride: Which Arab women made Forbes' list?
- Forbes Arabia unveils first-ever listing of 50 most powerful businesswomen in the Arab World
- Egypt's 20 most promising startups revealed: Forbes