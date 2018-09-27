El Salvador Wants Its Skilled Labour to Play Ball at Qatar's World Cup 2022

Central American country of El Salvador hopes their skilled professionals would get more employment opportunities in Qatar in coming years. (Shutterstock)

El Salvador ambassador Alfredo Samayoa told this to Gulf Times yesterday after signing an agreement with Qatar on regulating the employment of skilled workers from his country on Tuesday.

At the signing, Qatar was represented by Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs undersecretary Yousuf Mohamed al-Othman Fakhro while the envoy represented El Salvador. Samayoa said El Salvador has a rich pool of qualified engineering, medical and research professionals and the agreement is expected to generate employment opportunities for his compatriots.

“We hope our skilled workforce may also find many opportunities in areas such as public relations, tourism and other areas connected with the hosting of the World Cup.”

The ambassador said remittances from his country’s expatriates working in the US constituted a major share of El Salvador’s GDP.