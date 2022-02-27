Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellite Internet Service in Ukraine

SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, said on Saturday that the company's Starlink satellite internet service "is now active in Ukraine" with "more terminals en route.", after Ukrainian government official for more stations amid a Russian invasion that disrupted Ukraine's internet services.​​​​​​

SpaceX is sending more terminals to the country, whose internet has been disrupted because of continuing military attacks by Russia.

Musk's response came about 10 hours after Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov urged Musk to provide Starlink services to Ukraine, days after it was attacked by Russia.

"While you try to colonise Mars ― Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space ― Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations," Mr Fedorov tweeted at Musk.

In response to Musk's announcement, the official Twitter account for Ukraine tweeted, "Thanx, appreciate it."

Internet monitor NetBlocks said Ukraine had been experiencing "significant disruptions to internet service" since Thursday, when Russia started the invasion, AFP reported.

Starlink operates a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites that aim to provide internet access across the planet.

It's worth noting that this wasn't the first time SpaceX has offered to send Starlink terminals to countries in need. Last month, Musk offered to send the terminals to Tonga, where a volcanic eruption disrupted internet access across the country.