Elon Musk announces Linda Yaccarino as Twitter CEO

ALBAWABA _ Elon Musk, the American billionaire and CEO of social media platform Twitter, has revealed the identity of the new CEO following his previous announcement of stepping down.

Controversial billionaire Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter, filling the position he vacated.

The decision came after a Twitter vote, with a majority urging Musk to resign from the post.

Linda Yaccarino, born in New York City in 1963, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Economics and began her professional career at CBS in 1986. In 2019, Fortune magazine recognized her as one of the most influential women in business, and she consistently features on The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 list.

Yaccarino worked for NBCUniversal starting in 2011, serving as the Global Advertising and Partnerships Director. She implemented effective advertising measurement strategies and played a crucial role in increasing the company's profits, achieving revenues of up to $100 billion. With her extensive network in the advertising industry, Yaccarino is expected to contribute to Twitter's profitability after the significant losses incurred under Musk's leadership.

Musk and Yaccarino had a meeting during a marketing conference in Florida in mid-April last year, where they discussed the future role of marketers on Twitter.