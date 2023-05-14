Picture of Musk, robot kissing goes viral

ALBWABA – A picture circulated social media platforms over the weekend, depicting renowned tech billionaire Elon Musk and a humanoid robot – mistakenly dubbed Catanila – in an intimate almost-kissing position, but turned out to be a hoax, according to AlArabiya.net.

The picture went viral as social media users shared it claiming that Musk was going to marry the humanoid, whose name is actually Optimus, not Catanila as some social media users predicted.

الملياردير إيلون ماسك يعلن زواجه رسميا من كاتانيلا

وكاتانيلا هذه روبوت وقع في غرامها بعد أن صممت له بالذكاء الاصطناعي لشخصية الأنثى التي يحلم بها.



🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/fOlpuj0QFI — osama radwan (@osamaradwan93) May 13, 2023

Evidently, the picture was designed using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, AlArabiya explained. The news outlet cited that several other images of Musk in various fabricated footage were also shared online.

However, none of the official accounts of Elon Musk, Tesla, or any relevant companies and subsidiaries had published or shared the picture.

In October 2022, Musk announced that Tesla had developed an initial beta model of the humanoid, which was called Optimus.

Since then, no major advancements were announced in Tesla’s robotics project.