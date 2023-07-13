Musk's X.AI company helps understand universe

ALBAWABA - Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and owner of the Twitter platform, announced the emergence of his new company, X.AI, on Wednesday. The company aims to "understand the true nature of the universe," according to its website. Musk and his team will share more information about the company during a Twitter Spaces chat on Friday.

Reports suggest that the team behind Elon Musk's new venture, X.AI, consists of former employees from companies like DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Twitter, and Tesla, with experience in various projects from their previous companies.

It appears that Musk is seeking to compete with artificial intelligence (AI) companies that are behind leading chatbot technologies such as ChatGPT and Google's BERT.

Financial Times previously reported the startup's launch in April, alongside news that Musk had secured thousands of Nvidia GPUs to support a potential large-scale language model. In the same month, Musk shared details of his plans for a new AI tool called TruthGPT during a recorded interview on Fox News, expressing concerns that current AI companies prioritize "politically correct" systems.

I’m excited to share we have officially launched https://t.co/Igf5EyYCrO (@xai), my AI company!



Our mission is to understand the universe.



Can’t wait for Zuck to hit copy and paste on this too! pic.twitter.com/cyQGjXfnhH — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 12, 2023

Reducing the Risks of AI Extinction

Dan Hendrix, CEO of the Center for Artificial Intelligence Safety, a non-profit organization based in San Francisco, is one of the AI startup's advisors. In May, Hendrix published a letter signed by technology leaders claiming that "reducing the risks of AI extinction should be global priority, alongside other societal risks like pandemics and nuclear war."

The letter faced opposition from several academics and ethicists who believed that excessive focus on the growing power of AI and its future threats diverts attention from the real-life harms caused by certain algorithms to marginalized communities in the present, rather than in an unspecified future.

According to Greg Yang, Co-Founder of X.AI, the startup will delve into "deep learning mathematics," a facet of artificial intelligence, and "evolve a theory of everything for large neural networks to advance AI to the next level."

Musk reportedly integrated X.AI in Nevada in March. Previously, he had changed his Twitter name to X Corp in some financial filings. However, on the X.AI website, the company notes its separation from X Corp, stating that it will work closely with Twitter, Tesla, and other companies to make progress toward its mission.