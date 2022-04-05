Elon Musk Becomes Twitter’s Largest Shareholder by Acquiring 9.2% Stake

  1. Home
Published April 5th, 2022 - 06:17 GMT
The stake is worth $2.89bn, based on Twitter's closing price on Friday. (Shutterstock)

Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in Twitter to become the platform’s biggest shareholder, according to a US securities filing.

After the announcement, Twitter's shares surged by more than 27% in New York trading on Monday. The stake is worth $2.89bn, based on Twitter's closing price on Friday.

Tesla's CEO owned 73,486,938 shares in the social media platform as of 14 March, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk is a regular Twitter user with more than 80 million followers, although recently he said he is giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform.

