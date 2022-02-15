Elon Musk Donated Around $6 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, donated $5.7 billion worth of Tesla Inc. shares to charity in November last year.

The donation took place just days after the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) shared details of a plan on how $6 billion could help combat world hunger.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla's CEO donated more than 5 million shares in the electric automaker from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29. The filing did not specify which charity Musk donated to but noted that a trust was involved in the transactions.

Based on the average prices of the Tesla shares on the days the shares were sold, the generous gift was worth $5.7 billion in total, according to Bloomberg.

On October 31, Musk challenged WFP that the $6 billion will solve the world hunger crisis, and took it to Twitter saying that if the WFP could show its math, then he would "sell Tesla stock right now and do it."

WFP's response was published on November 16, detailing how the United Nations' initiative would use $6.6 billion to save 42 million people from famine.

It's worth noting that Musk remains the world's richest person with a net worth of $242.4 billion (as of February 15 2022), according to Forbes.