World's 10 Richest Men in 2022

Do you think the richest men this year is different from 2021's? As we all know by now, the billionaires' list doesn't change much each year because the rich tend to just become richer despite all the financial challengers we, the commoners, face everyday!

Elon Musk (Net worth: $280.9 billion as of January 13 2022) Source: Shutterstock The controversial icon in the business world Elon Musk still tops the richest men's list this year. Whether you like him or not, the businessman is known for introducing innovative ideas with unmatched confidence. As if today, Musk is the world’s richest man on Earth with a net worth of $280.9 billion.

Jeff Bezos (Net worth: $191.1 billion as of January 13 2022) Source: Shutterstock From running a simple e-commerce website in his garage in 1994, to becoming the one of the world’s richest men and the most influential. As of today, Jeff Bezos' net worth is valued at $191.1 billion. Amazon's founder, Bezos has been the company's CEO until July 5th 2021 where he announced his resignation as Amazon’s CEO and becoming the executive chairman. Bezos owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, an aerospace company that is developing rockets for commercial use.

Bernard Arnault & family (Net worth: $189 billion as of January 13 2022) Source: Twitter Bernard Arnault runs a conglomerate of 70 luxurious brands including Louis Vuitton, Sephora, Dior and much more. So it's no surprise to see him among the top 5 richest men in the world with a net worth of $189 billion.

Bill Gates (Net worth: $135.8 billion as of January 13 2022) Source: Shutterstock He’s best known for co-founding Microsoft in 1975. But what many don’t know is that Bill Gates chairs the world’s largest private charitable foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. To date, Gates has donated $35.8 billion worth of Microsoft stock to the Gates Foundation.

Larry Ellison (Net worth: $121.6 billion as of January 13 2022) Source: Shutterstock Oracle’s cofounder, chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison, ranks 5th on this list this year with a net worth of $121.6 as of today. Ellison stepped down as Oracle CEO in 2014 after 37 years of holding on to this position. He joined Tesla’s board in December 2018, after purchasing 3 million Tesla shares.

Larry Page (Net worth: $120.9 billion as of January 13 2022) Source: Twitter Larry Page is best known for co-founding Google in 1998 with his classmate Sergy Brin. Page stepped down as CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, in December 2019 but remained a board member and a controlling shareholder. Page is a founding investor in space exploration company, Planetary Resources, and he’s also funding “flying car” startups, Kitty Hawk and Opener.

Mark Zuckerberg (Net worth: $118 billion as of January 13 2022) Source: Shutterstock Meta’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, ranks 7th on world’s richest men this year with a net worth of $118 billion as of today. Zuckerberg started Facebook at Harvard in 2004 at the age of 19 for students to match names with photos of classmates. In December 2015, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, pledged to donate 99% of their Facebook, now known as Meta, stake over their lifetimes.

Sergey Brin (Net worth: $116.5 billion as of January 13 2022) Source: CNET The co-founder of Google ranks 8th on this list with a net worth of $116.5 billion. In December 2019, Sergey Brin stepped down as president of Alphabet, yet he remained a controller shareholder and a board member. Brin is reportedly funding a high-tech airship project. Also Read The Richest Families in the World

Warren Buffet (Net worth: $116 billion as of January 13 2022) Source: Shutterstock Warren Buffet is considered one of the most successful investors of all time. He runs the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate that owns more than 60 companies. Buffet bought his first stock at the age of 11 and started filing taxes at the age of 13! Buffet has pledged to donate over 99% of his wealth.