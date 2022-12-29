Elon Musk makes cryptic Twitter policy tweet

Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted that the new Twitter Policy will not only follow science but also question science, reasonably.

"New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," Musk tweeted.

"Anyone who says that criticizing them is doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist", he added, in a follow-up tweet to his initial policy statement.

No further details of the plan are released as of yet.

Since Musk took charge of Twitter as its CEO, he has been under the spotlight for his social media presence.

The Twitter CEO has questioned his promised resignation from his post after Monday's poll. Taking to the microblogging site, Elon Musk tweeted, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"

The multi-billionaire added that subsequently, he will only run 'the software & servers teams'. The post garnered a number of reactions from netizens, to which he later tweeted: "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

Twitter CEO Musk on Monday, December 19, started a poll on the microblogging site, asking users if he should step down as head of the social media platform and also promising to abide by the result.

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk said, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll."

Within a few minutes of Musk's cryptic tweet, asking users if he should step down as head of the social media platform and also promising to abide by the result, the 'yes' votes started edging ahead, reaching up to 57.5%.

In reaction, Musk said, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

This poll comes after Twitter Sunday announced it would ban accounts used to promote other accounts on other specific social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon.

Moreover, Twitter said that it still allows cross-posting content from any social media platform. "Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy."

The change in Twitter rules comes at a time when Musk has faced some criticism for major policy changes on the platform.

Meanwhile, Twitter on Thursday suffered a major outage as signing into its web version was difficult for a lot of users who were greeted with an error message when they tried signing in, according to Al Jazeera.

In the early hours of Thursday, when users attempted to access the microblogging service, they were met with an error notice.

More than 8,700 users reported problems with the site as of 7:30am EST (12:30pm GMT), Al Jazeera reported citing Downdetector, which tracks website outages. "User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST," Downdetector said in a tweet.