Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter for Approximately $43 Billion

Published April 14th, 2022 - 10:58 GMT
In this file photo taken on March 9, 2020 Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. Elon Musk is no longer joining the board of Twitter, the CEO of the social media company said late Sunday, in a reversal less than a week after announcing the Tesla chief would be appointed. Musk was named to join the Twitter board after buying a major stake in the firm and becoming its largest shareholder. "Elon has decided not to join our board," Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Elon Musk on April 14, 2022, offered to buy Twitter for approximately $43 billion at an offer price of $54.20 per share.

The offer follows Musk’s purchase of 9.2% stake in the social media company, and a lawsuit filed by Twitter shareholders over Musk’s delay in disclosing his purchase of the stake.

In a publicly disclosed letter sent to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor, Musk wrote, “Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”
 

