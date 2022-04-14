Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter for Approximately $43 Billion

Elon Musk on April 14, 2022, offered to buy Twitter for approximately $43 billion at an offer price of $54.20 per share.

The offer follows Musk’s purchase of 9.2% stake in the social media company, and a lawsuit filed by Twitter shareholders over Musk’s delay in disclosing his purchase of the stake.

In a publicly disclosed letter sent to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor, Musk wrote, “Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

