Elon Musk Pledges to Sell $6 Billion in Tesla Stock to End World Hunger

The TechnoKing of Tesla Elon Musk has vowed to sell and donate $6 billion worth of Tesla's stocks to end world hunger, only if the UN agency explained how it will be spent.

Elon to Save The World from Hunger

World Food Program (WFP) tweeted earlier this month calling on Elon Musk to help solve the world hunger issue.

The UN food scarcity official had said to CNN that just 2 percent of Musk's net worth of $311 billion can help solve world hunger. Musk took aim at the World Food Program challenging them in a tweet to back up their claim, promising to sell stocks of his electric-vehicle company.

It's worth mentioning that last week, the world’s richest man objected to the $50 billion which he has to pay under a "billionaires tax" proposed by Congressional Democrats, arguing that 'this money would be better spent fueling his mission to Mars'.