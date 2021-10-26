Elon Musk Is Now More Valuable Than Exxon

The surging net worth of Elon Musk now has made him more valuable than Exxon Mobil Corp Corporation as a whole.

Elon Musk is More Worth Than Exxon

Soaring up to $289 billion on Bloomberg's Billionaire Index as his EV firm Tesla hit milestone $1 trillion market cap after securing its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz, Musk celebrated the news on Twitter:

The California-based firm's shares price has leapfrogged after receiving an order from Hertz Global Holdings Inc. for 100,000 cars.

With landing such a huge deal, Tesla didn't only join the elite $1 trillion stock club but also made it the world's most valuable automaker and made Elon Musk worth more than Exxon Mobi.

The EV manufacturer has reinforced its position to take over the entire auto industry in terms of sales over the next decade.

According to StockApps.com data, Tesla has the highest price-to-earnings (PE) ratio among the world's top ten companies by market cap. As last week, the price-to-earnings ratio of the tech giant hit 473 or seven times more than the second-ranked Amazon. However, the EV giant ranked thirty-eight places on the global PE ratio list.