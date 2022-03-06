Elon Musk Rejects Governments' Request to Block Russian News

  1. Home
Published March 6th, 2022 - 07:11 GMT
Musk said on Friday that SpaceX is now focusing on cyber defense and overcoming signal jamming of its Starlink internet satellites. (Shutterstock)

Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO, tweeted on Saturday that some governments, not Ukraine, asked its Starlink satellite broadband service to block Russian news sources.

Source: Twitter


On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had spoken to Musk and announced the country would receive more of its Starlink satellite internet terminals next week, Reuters reported.

It's worth noting that Musk said on Friday that SpaceX is now focusing on cyber defense and overcoming signal jamming of its Starlink internet satellites amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and this will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2.

