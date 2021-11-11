Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion in Tesla Stocks After Twitter Poll

The TechnoKing of Tesla and CEO Elon Musk has announced the sale of about $5 billion of the EV maker stocks, which translates as roughly 3 percent of his holdings.

The comes just days after he asked his 62.5 million Twitter followers to get their opinion on whether he should sell 10 percent of his stake in the company.

Almost 56% of respondents answered that the richest man in the world should sell shares.

Musk owns about 170.5 million of Tesla's shares as of June 30 and selling 10 percent of his stock would amount to close to $21 billion based on Friday's closing, according to Reuters.

Selling nearly 3.6 million shares in Tesla, which is worth around $4 billion, Musk also sold 934,000 shares for $1.1 billion in a bid to acquire nearly 2.2 million shares in the EV maker at a steep discount, EuroNews reported.

This comes in the aftermaths of the TechnoKing vow to sell and donate $6 billion worth of Tesla's stocks to end world hunger, only if the UN agency explained how it will be spent.

The UN food scarcity official had said to CNN that just 2 percent of Musk's net worth of $311 billion can help solve world hunger. Musk took aim at the World Food Program challenging them in a tweet to back up their claim, promising to sell stocks of his electric-vehicle company.

Since then, Tesla shares have been sliding fell about 9% on Monday morning as investors were spooked by the Twitter poll.