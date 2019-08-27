Emirates A380 Damaged at Dubai International Airport

An Airbus A380 operated by Dubai-based Emirates was damaged during a routine check. No one was hurt and the airline is conducting an internal investigation to know the cause of the incident, an airline spokesperson confirmed to resources on Tuesday.





"We confirm there was an incident when our engineering team was performing a routine A-check on one of our A380s in the hangar," the Emirates spokesperson said.



The incident happened on Thursday at the Emirates maintenance hangar at Dubai International Airport. According to reports, the aircraft slipped off its hydraulic jacks damaging the nose of the plane and its radome (the weatherproof enclosure that protects the radar antenna).



"We are investigating the cause internally. All our employees are safe and unhurt. Safety is our number one priority, and we follow stringent safety and technical standards," Emirates said.

By Angel Tesorero