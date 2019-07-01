Emirates Launches the World’s Shortest A380 Flight

Published July 1st, 2019 - 10:30 GMT
The average flight time (40 minutes) between Dubai and Muscat is only five minutes more than the time taken to clean an @Airbus A380 by a team of 42 people. (Shutterstock)
The flight time between Dubai and Muscat is 40 minutes.

UAE-based Emirates airline on Monday launched the world's shortest A380 flight between Dubai and Muscat. 


"The average flight time (40 minutes) between Dubai and Muscat is only five minutes more than the time taken to clean an @Airbus A380 by a team of 42 people," the airline said in a series of tweets on Monday.

"The wiring on an @Airbus A380 (500 km) is longer than the distance between Dubai and Muscat (340 km)," it added. 

Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Centre, said: "The introduction of the A380 services to Muscat means more of our customers will have the opportunity to experience our industry-leading products onboard, and will also enhance choice and travel preferences as they plan their journeys. Oman is an important destination for Emirates, and we will continue to look at ways to grow our operations in the market to best serve our customers. We thank Muscat International Airport and the government authorities for their support in making the A380 double daily operations happen."

Sheikh Aimen bin Ahmed Al Hosni, CEO, Oman Airports said: "From its side, Muscat International Airport has demonstrated its readiness for this extraordinary event, and the arrival of these scheduled flights for this giant aircraft is a gain to prove the large airport capacity to accommodate an aircraft of this size."

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

