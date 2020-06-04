Emirates Airline Resumes Flights to 29 Destinations

Following the UAE government's announcement to lift restrictions on transit passenger services, Emirates will from June 15 offer passenger services to 16 more cities on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. With travel restrictions remaining in place in most countries, customers are reminded to check entry and exit requirements before their journeys.



Flights to the following cities will be available for booking on emirates.com or via travel agents: Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane.

.@emirates offers flights for passengers to 29 cities and resumes transits through its #Dubai hub, as more flights for passengers will be available from 15th June between Dubai and 16 cities https://t.co/IFP7UY0xG5 pic.twitter.com/w2ptI9SLU7 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 4, 2020

In addition, from June 8, Emirates will offer flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for travellers from Pakistan who wish to connect onwards to other Emirates destinations.



With this latest announcement, Emirates will be offering flights for passengers on the back of its scheduled cargo operations from Dubai to 29 cities, including existing flights to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila (from June 11).



Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a convenient connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country.