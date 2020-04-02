Emirates to Start Flying Limited Number of Passenger Flights Starting 6 April

Dubai-based carrier Emirates has received approval from UAE authorities to start flying a limited number of passenger flights.



"From 6 April, these flights will initially carry travellers outbound from the UAE. Air cargo will also be carried on these flights to support trade and communities. Details will be announced soon," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Group, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said.



"Over time, Emirates looks forward to the gradual resumption of passenger services in line with the lifting of travel and operational restrictions, including the assurance of health measures to safeguard our people and customers. Their safety and well-being will always be our top priority," he added.



As per the UAE government's directive, Emirates temporarily suspended all passenger services from March 25, 2020, but it continued to operate cargo flights.



Earlier this week, it was announced that the Dubai government will support the world's largest international carrier and also inject liquidity.



As of September 30, Emirates' global network spanned 158 destinations in 84 countries. Its fleet stood at 267 aircraft including freighters.



Emirates and its subsidiaries are wholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, an investment arm of Government of Dubai. Emirates commenced commercial operations on October 25, 1985 and has grown to become world's largest international carrier.



In 2019, Emirates carried close to 58 million passengers on its fleet of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft. It operated over 3,500 flights on average per week, or over 186,000 flights in 2019, travelling more than 885 million kilometres around the globe, which is the distance equivalent of more than 2,300 trips to the moon and back. The airline served nearly 63 million meals on its flights departing Dubai, and handled over 35 million pieces of baggage in Dubai alone.