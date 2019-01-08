Emirates Cancels the Chauffeur Service for These Passengers
The airline said this decision has been taken after a careful review of customer feedback and operational considerations. (File/Photo)
Emirates airline has implemented a new rule for passengers using its loyal programme Skywards Miles to upgrade their seats to Business Class and First Class.
The Dubai-based carrier, rated one of the world's safest airlines for 2019 by airlineratings.com, on Monday confirmed that passengers upgrading their tickets to First and Business Class through Skywards Miles will not able to avail complimentary chauffeur drive service from the middle of this month.
The airline said this decision has been taken after a careful review of customer feedback and operational considerations. The world's largest carrier by international passengers numbers was hit hard by high fuel cost and unfavourable currency movements during the first-half 2018-19 with profits nosediving 86 per cent to Dh226 million.
"After a careful review of customer take-up and operational considerations, Emirates First and Business Class tickets redeemed with Emirates Skywards miles will no longer be eligible for complimentary chauffeur drive services," an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.
"This change applies to bookings made on or after January 15, 2019. Emirates Skywards members travelling on a redemption ticket will continue to enjoy lounge access based on their tier status, and our generous free baggage allowance based on their class of travel and tier status," reads the statement.
In July 2018, budget carrier flydubai had announced that Emirates Skywards will become the loyalty programme for both the airlines.
Later in October, Emirates launched an on-demand ground transportation booking app called Emirates Skywards Cabforce which is a mobile travel companion that will offer its loyalty members an affordable transportation service in 27 countries and 117 cities across the world.
Members can earn Skywards Miles on every ride booked through the Emirates Skywards Cabforce app.
By Waheed Abbas
