Emirates Halts Kabul Flights Until Further Notice

Published August 16th, 2021 - 07:30 GMT
Earlier on Sunday, the airline said a flight to Kabul on Sunday was diverted due to the temporary closure of the runway at the airport. (Shutterstock)

Emirates Airline has suspended Kabul's flights until further the notice, the airline said on its website after the Taliban militant on Sunday entered the city.

"Customers holding tickets with final destination to Kabul will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin, Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Affected customers should contact their booking agents or the local Emirates office for rebooking options." it said.

Earlier on Sunday, the airline said a flight to Kabul on Sunday was diverted due to the temporary closure of the runway at the airport, while fellow Dubai state-owned carrier flydubai suspended services.

