Emirates Offers Passengers Free Tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai

Rim ElChami

Published August 10th, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
Dubai-based carrier Emirates Airlines is offering complementary Expo 2020 day passes (worth $26) to passengers flying to Dubai between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

Travelers who have a six-hour layover connection with Dubai are also eligible to this offer. This offer is applicable to tickets purchased in First Class, Business Class and Economy Class and extends to tickets booked through Emirates for flights on flydubai.

Travelers with upcoming travel plans and are already in the UAE, including UAE residents, are also eligible to receive a complimentary Expo Day Pass as long as their itinerary includes a flight back to Dubai during the six-month period that coincides with Expo.

To claim the offer, Emirates passengers will need to provide their details on the Emirates website and the airlines will email them the pass.

This one-day pass cannot be exchanged for a cash refund or sold. 

It's worth mentioning that Middle East's first World Expo has been postponed to October 2021 due to the pandemic that forced governments to close the borders all over the world in order to curb its spread. 

