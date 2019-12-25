Emirates' President to Step Down After Serving It for 35 Years

Emirates president Sir Tim Clark is stepping down after 35 years with the world's largest carrier for international passengers.



The Dubai-based carrier confirmed on Tuesday that Clark is stepping down.



An internal memo sent by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, stated that Clark would step down from June 2020.



However, Clark will remain an advisor to Emirates to ensure smooth transition, Sheikh Ahmed said in the statement.



Sources said that Adel Al Redha, chief operating officer at Emirates; Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer at Emirates; and Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, are among the frontrunners to replace Tim Clark.



Sir Tim joined the airline's founding team in 1985 as head of airline planning, and became president in 2003. He's been instrumental in the transformation of Emirates into the global giant it is today.



Prior to Emirates, he built his reputation as a talented route planner at Gulf Air, which had recruited him from Caledonian Airways. He had also held the position of managing director of Sri Lankan Airlines until 2008.



Sir Tim holds a degree in Economics from London University, UK, and is a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society. He also holds an honourary doctorate from the University of Middlesex and an honorary degree from the Newcastle Business School at Northumbria University, both UK.



On November 22, the British national celebrated his 70th birthday.