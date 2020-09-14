Emirati Businessman to Invest in an Israeli Football Club

"The deal is real and on the horizon," he told I24 News. "There have already been some Zoom talks. Accountants and lawyers have come into the picture to check the feasibility of the move financially and legally,"

Explaining his reason for wanting to invest in Beitar Jerusalem, the businessman told associates that he has had a friendship for several years with the Beitar owner, Moshe Hogg, after doing business together in the field of technology.



He added that, now that there is a peace agreement between the two countries, it is possible to enter into a partnership in football as well.



Regarding questions over Beitar supporters' racism towards Arab players, he told his associates that "fanaticism is rooted in ignorance and fear of the other."



The Beitar Jerusalem fans are well known for their opposition to integrating Arabs into the club, and they are proud of the fact that Beitar Jerusalem is the only team in the Israel Premier League that has never had an Arab player. The club has been penalized many times for the behavior of its fans, who sometimes shout anti-Arab and racist slogans within and outside the stadium.



The businessman said "if there is a spirit of tolerance, we can create an atmosphere of pure friendship," adding that the only requirement for that is respect to the person regardless of race or religion.



"Sport is global language endowed with tolerance and peace between countries and peoples. Beitar's audience will soon understand that the people of the Emirates want peace and coexistence," he continued.



The businessman also called on more people in the Emirates to take an interest and try to invest and enter into partnerships in Israeli groups.