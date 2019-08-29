Emirati Women Constitute 60 Percent of Expo 2020 Workforce

Emirati women account for 60 per cent of workers at the Expo 2020 Dubai, reflecting the UAE’s vision of women’s empowerment, a media report said.

The expo provides an attractive working environment for innovative Emirati women, empowering them and enabling them to benefit from their creativity, reflecting the slogan, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, reported state news agency Wam, on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day on August 28.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and director-general of the Expo 2020 Office, holds the most important executive position in the expo project.

Three Emirati women also occupy the position of "Vice President," who are Hayat Shamsaldin, vice president for Art and Culture Affairs, and Maha Al Gergawi, vice president for International Participants Affairs, and Aliaa Al Ali, vice president of Schools Programme.

The expo also provides opportunities for 15 female interns from different backgrounds.

Amal Al Badwawi holds a bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from UAE University in Al Ain and worked for eight years in marketing and communication. She joined the expo to work in the Communication Department, as well as the Strategy and Crisis Management Department.

Al Badwawi told Wam that she is working within a team to develop inspirational action plans to avert any potential risks or crises to ensure the success of the event.

Maryam Al Safran, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania who joined the expo in 2017, is the director of the Expo Schools Programme. "As an Emirati woman, I am fortunate to be part of this national project," she stated.

Aisha Al Marzouki, a graduate of Zayed University who specialises in Environment and Sustainability Sciences, works for the Sustainability Department at the expo. She affirmed that sustainability is one of the expo’s major themes, especially in terms of construction standards.

"We are engaging the community through collaborating with schools, government and private institutions and community members so that the concept of sustainability is disseminated more widely as we aim to use Expo 2020 as a global engine for sustainability," she said.