Over 5,000 Business Licences Issued to Businesswomen in Dubai

More and more Emirati and expat businesswomen are becoming entrepreneurs in Dubai as the number of business licences issued to businesswomen jumped more than 50 per cent, official data showed.





Dubai's Department of Economic Development (DED) said 5,150 business licences were issued to 7,694 businesswomen in the first seven months of this year, a 53 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.



As many as 5,032 businesswomen obtained 3,117 licences during the same period last year.



Emirati businesswomen topped the list of investors during the first seven months of this year, followed by Indians, Filipinos, Pakistanis, Chinese, Egyptians, Bangladeshis, British, French and Jordanians.



This highlights Dubai's position as one of the world's leading cities in promoting women entrepreneurship, as they benefit from a variety of competitive advantages that add value to their businesses and investment activities.



The figures were released on the eve of Emirati Women's Day on August 28.



DED data revealed that 36,381 Emirati businesswomen own 31,289 business licences fully and partially.



The top commercial activities of the business licences issued for Emirati businesswomen included general trade, readymade garments, perfumes and cosmetics, gifts, and dyes and paints, while top professional activities included cleaning services of buildings and houses, printing, beauty salons, and selling of snacks.



Limited liability companies (LLCs) top the list of the legal forms of the business licences issued for Emirati businesswomen (19,327), followed by sole proprietorship (8,959), and civil companies (2,202). The legal forms of the business licences also included one-person limited liability company, general partnership and branches of foreign companies.

By Waheed Abbas