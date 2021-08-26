Meet 5 Emirati Women Celebrating Another Year of Success

Every year on the 28th of August, Emirati women are celebrated at the national level for the many accomplishments and milestones they achieved throughout the year.

Achieving high academic success and exceptional professional goals are never easy for women in the male-dominated world, let alone living in a conservative society where some traditions and customs hinder women's progress even more.

This is why more and more countries are coming to recognize the stunning successes of their women, by dedicating special days every year to raise awareness of not only their rights in the modern world but also how bravely they have been able to overcome social and professional obstacles.

In 2021, as the UAE prepares to host Expo 2020 in Dubai next October, the UAE has welcomed female executives to occupy more than 60% of the workforce preparing for the international event, including three Emirati women in leading positions; Hayat Shamsaldin as Vice President, Maha Al Gergawi as vice president for Art and Cultural Affairs, in addition to Aliaa Al Ali as vice president of the Schools Programme.

Here are another five outstanding women celebrated in the UAE;

1- Zainab Mohammed

Zainab is the Chief Property Management and Marketing Officer at the Dubai-based wasl properties, which is regarded as one of the country's largest real estate agencies.

Emirates Women Award 2018 - Zainab Mohammed, The Chief Property Management and Marketing Officer at Wasl Properties, has won the ‘Emirates Women Award’ for the second time.

Read more : https://t.co/FhEKlxF2U4 pic.twitter.com/BWNE2X0KsB — Reach Mentoring (@ReachMentoring) May 31, 2018

In 2018, she won the ‘Emirates Women Award’ in celebration of ‘Wisdom, Goodness, and Tenderness’, while she received the same award in 2014 when the award celebrated Achievement.

2- Reem Al Hashimi

At only 43-years old, Reem is the Minister of State and Managing Director for the Dubai World Expo 2020. She is a graduate of Harvard and Tufts Universities.

#Greece FM @NikosDendias met with #UAE Min.of State Reem Al Hashimi at @GreeceMFA ahead of #PhiliaForum - 🇬🇷& 🇦🇪 share common vision for peace & prosperity in the region

Moreover, Reem was featured in Cityscape Intelligence's most influential people in the MENA real estate industry in 2021.

3- Ohood Al Roumi

Ohood is the Emirati Minister of State for Government Development and Future. She is also the Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Recourses.

In 2016, Ohood was also the Emirati Minister of Happiness.

4- Lana Zaki Nusseibeh

In 2013, Lana was appointed as the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations.

Now speaking: Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates #UNSCElections

She obtained her BA and MA degrees in history from Queens' College, University of Cambridge. in addition to a Master's in Israeli and Jewish Diaspora Studies from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London. In 2017, she was President of the UN Women Executive Board.

5- Suzanne Al Anani

Al Anani is the CEO of Dubai Aviation Engineering Products. Being in a leadership position, Al Anani was chosen in 2018 as one of the most influential women in the Arab world by Forbes.

We are so delighted and proud to share with you the exciting news of our CEO, H.E. Suzanne Al Anani, being featured in The Middle East's 100 Power Businesswomen 2020 list announced by Forbes Middle East.

A year later, she was ranked 6 in the top 20 Women Leading Top Companies in the Middle East.