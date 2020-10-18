Etihad Airways Launches Hebrew Website

  1. Home
Published October 18th, 2020 - 11:30 GMT
Among the services provided, a "discover" section highlights activities that can be done in Abu Dhabi, such as shopping, food options, tourist attractions and religious sites. (Shutterstock)
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) airline Etihad has launched a new Hebrew-language website, offering a range of services and information for Israeli customers seeking to visit the country or their services for travel to other locations.

The move to provide services in Hebrew for Israeli customers came after the recent normalization agreement between the UAE and Israel that has seen the burgeoning of security, trade and political ties, including the opening of travel.
 

Prior to the agreement, citizens of Israel and the UAE were barred from visiting each other's respective countries.

Among the services provided, a "discover" section highlights activities that can be done in Abu Dhabi, such as shopping, food options, tourist attractions and religious sites.

Israelis throughout the country have expressed excitement at being able to eventually visit and even vacation in the UAE.

