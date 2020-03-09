Etihad Airways Offers Flexible Booking Conditions

  1. Home
Published March 9th, 2020 - 01:09 GMT
The offer is applicable to all fares including Etihad Guest redemptions and Etihad Holiday bookings. (Shutterstock)
The offer is Valid for travel from March 22

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is giving travellers peace of mind when making their next booking by allowing one complimentary date or destination change for all flights booked between March 8 and April 7.


Valid for travel from March 22, the offer is applicable to all fares including Etihad Guest redemptions and Etihad Holiday bookings. Any fare difference arising from the rebooking/rerouting will be applied, the airline said.

