Etihad Airways Offers Flexible Booking Conditions

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is giving travellers peace of mind when making their next booking by allowing one complimentary date or destination change for all flights booked between March 8 and April 7.



Valid for travel from March 22, the offer is applicable to all fares including Etihad Guest redemptions and Etihad Holiday bookings. Any fare difference arising from the rebooking/rerouting will be applied, the airline said.

Valid for travel from March 22, the offer is applicable to all fares including Etihad Guest redemptions and Etihad Holiday bookings. Any fare difference arising from the rebooking/rerouting will be applied, the airline said.