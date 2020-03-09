UAE: Dubai's Arabian Travel Market Postponed to June Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The Arabian Travel Market, which was due to be held this April, has been postponed to June, the event's organiser Reed Travel Exhibitions announced on Monday. The event will now take place from June 28 to July 1, 2020.

"Due to the escalation of the Covid-19 epidemic around the world, after consultation with all our stakeholders, the venue management, supporting associations, and in alignment with the advice from the UAE public health authorities regarding travel to and from impacted countries, we have taken the decision to postpone our event which was due to take place on April 19-22, 2020 in Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)," the announcement said.

"The announcement has been made at the earliest opportunity to give as much notice as possible to all stakeholders enabling them to make the necessary arrangements to reschedule their plans and ensure even stronger attendance in June," it added.