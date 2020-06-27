  1. Home
Etihad to Resume Flights to 29 Destinations Starting July 1

Published June 27th, 2020 - 11:00 GMT
Other destinations include Narita, Manila, Syndey, New York, and Toronto. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The UAE earlier announced it will start allowing residents to travel to coronavirus “low-risk” countries from June 23.

Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways will resume flights to 29 destinations from July 1 including 13 European cities, the airline announced on Twitter.
The flights will be restarted between July 1 to 15, the airlines said, adding it was working with the UAE government to increase its network of destinations from July 16.

Other destinations include Narita, Manila, Syndey, New York, and Toronto.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline said travelers who booked their flight before August 31 to fly any time until Nov. 30, 2020 can change their travel details for free.
