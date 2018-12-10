Etisalat New Plan Offers More Data Without Contract for as Low as dh100

Heavy users can choose 'Freedom Plan 1000' which offers 100GB data and 2,000 flexible minutes or 4,000 local minutes. (Shutterstock)

UAE-based telecom company Etisalat on Sunday announced the launch of 'Freedom', its all-new postpaid plans. The new plans come with the freedom to choose from non-contract or a one-year contract plan offering customers the simplicity, flexibility and great benefits.

For the first time in UAE, with Etisalat's 'Freedom' plans customers will no longer have to sign a contract to get more data and minute allowances. Customers on the non-contract plans can enjoy the same data and minutes allowances similar to customers on the contract plans, Etisalat said in a statement.

With 'Freedom, plans, customers that opt-in for the one-year contract plans can also save up to 20 per cent on their monthly rental charges and benefit from a 6-month free access to Apple music.

Customers can choose from six plans starting from as low as Dh100 'Freedom Plan 100' offering 2GB data and 100 flexible minutes or 200 local minutes, while more data demanding customers can opt for 'Freedom Plan 275' offering 20GB and 750 flexible minutes or 1500 Local minutes. Heavy users can choose 'Freedom Plan 1000' which offers 100GB data and 2,000 flexible minutes or 4,000 local minutes.

All 'Freedom' plans come with 100 free Wi-Fi hours every month that customers can use at more than 350 locations across the UAE to keep them always connected.

Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer at Etisalat said: "At Etisalat, we are committed to provide top-notch benefits to all our customer segments. For our postpaid mobile customers, we have constantly introduced best-in-value propositions to meet their growing and changing usage trends. Under the new 'Freedom' plans, Etisalat customers will have the freedom to select the plans that suit their needs and the flexibility to choose between non-contract or contract plans."