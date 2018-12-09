Man Robbed of Dh 110,000 After Falling for Dh 50 Massage in Dubai

The 28-year-old Indian man relates: "I had collected Dh110,000 from my boss to purchase electronic toys from shops across Naif. I kept the money in a shoulder bag." (Shutterstock)

A man was robbed of Dh110,000 after a woman lured him with a Dh50 massage in Dubai.

Naif police station received the complaint on July 31 at 2:30pm.

The 28-year-old Indian man relates: "I had collected Dh110,000 from my boss to purchase electronic toys from shops across Naif. I kept the money in a shoulder bag."

He had been walking near Gold Souq when the 49-year-old Azerbaijani woman approached him with a massage service for Dh50.

"When she insisted, I went with her to a studio flat."

But when he took off his clothes and tried to hug her, she screamed. Her 39-year-old accomplice emerged from hiding and attacked him with a metallic bar. When he fell, the accomplice snatched the bag and ran away with the woman after locking the victim inside.

"The police arrived shortly thereafter and broke open the door. The man had gone, while my bag was found with just Dh10 in it," the victim said.

The police checked the flat and saw it was used for prostitution.

Footage from a nearby shop's CCTV cameras captured the victim walking with the woman and going inside the building.

Police suspect the duo jumped to the adjacent building's rooftop and fled through the stairs.

According to a real estate office, the flat was rented by another woman from Eastern Europe.

The trial has been adjourned to December 20.