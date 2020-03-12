EU: Industrial Production Tumbles 1.5 Percent in January

EU's industrial production slipped 1.5% in January from the same month of last year, the bloc's statistical office announced Thursday.

Eurostat said the calendar-adjusted industrial production index reached 101.7 in January 2020, down from 103.3 in January 2019.

"In the EU27, production of energy fell by 5.8%, capital goods by 2.0% and intermediate goods by 1.5%," it said.

Meanwhile, the production of durable consumer goods rose 2.6% during the same period.

Among member states, Luxembourg recorded the largest fall with 8.1% over the same period, followed by Croatia (-5.5%) and Latvia (-4.5%).

The highest rises were seen in Malta (+8.1%), Poland (+3.4%) and Hungary (+2.7%).

Eurostat data showed that industrial output in the eurozone also fell 1.9% year-on-year in January.