EU parliament votes to ban sale of petrol cars

Published February 14th, 2023 - 04:54 GMT
petrol and diesel cars
(Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - The European Parliament voted to ban new sales of carbon-emitting petrol and diesel cars by 2035.

Despite opposition from conservative MEPs, the parliament's biggest group, members approved the legislation and will now formally become a law.

During a speech, EU vice president Frans Timmermans reaffirmed that China has changed its car production to electric and has so far generated around 80 different models.

"These are good cars. These are cars that will be more and more affordable, and we need to compete with that. We don't want to give up this essential industry to outsiders," Timmermans maintained.

Supporters of the bill had debated that until 2035 European carmakers have a clear timeframe to switch production to zero-emission electric vehicles.

The new decision comes as the EU is attempting to change into a "climate neutral" economy by 2050.

