EU Proposes €40B Fund to Solve Energy Crisis

Published October 19th, 2022 - 09:38 GMT
The European Commission has presented new exceptional measures that allow members of the European Union (EU) to redirect up to €40 billion of unused funding from the 2014-2020 Cohesion Policy framework, the commission announced on its website on October 18th.
 

The measures aim to help citizens and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the EU to face challenges resulting from the ongoing energy crisis and higher prices of natural gas.

The budget for these measures could amount to 10% of the total cohesion policy funds for 2014-2020.

As per the new measures, members of the EU can also apply 100% co-financing rates, under which the EU budget will fully cover the costs.

The European Social Fund (ESF) may support in covering the energy consumption costs of vulnerable households, while the European Regional and Development Fund (ERDF) may back the heavily affected SMEs by increasing energy prices.

“Once again Cohesion Policy steps in. We have been at the forefront in multiple crises, from the Covid emergency to supporting countries and regions welcoming Ukrainians fleeing Russia's aggression against Ukraine,” the Commissioner for Cohesion and reforms Elisa Ferreira said.

“Now, the policy will play a role in tackling the energy crisis, supporting SMEs and vulnerable households,” Ferreira added.

