EU, South Africa Urge World Leaders to Uphold JCPOA Agreement With Iran

The European Union (EU) and South Africa in a joint statement issued in Brussels, Belgium called on the world countries to maintain the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as an important multilateral deal which has been approved by the United Nations Security Council.

"We emphasize on the significance of maintaining and continuing full and effective implementation of all aspects of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, including the removal of US sanctions imposed on Iran and its consequences," part of the joint statement issued in the Belgian capital on Thursday read.

It added "so, we believe that the continuation of the JCPOA will guarantee peace and security in the region and the world".

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, the European Union and the Group 5+1 of countries (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States plus Germany). The deal stipulated the gradual easing of sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump announced in early May that the United States would pull out from the deal and restore wide-ranging sanctions on Iran.

The US Treasury Department announced all sanctions on Iran lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal would be back in force on November 5.

According to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the sweeping sanctions will see 700 people blacklisted, including people who were granted relief under the 2015 deal, as well as over 300 new names.

The Trump administration later agreed to allow eight countries to continue purchasing Iran’s crude oil after Washington’s sanctions on Tehran took place.