European Natural Gas Prices Exceed 300 Euros: AFP

European natural gas prices jumped back above 300 euros per megawatt-hour Wednesday, the highest level since it struck a record in March shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

At 1550 GMT the Dutch TTF one-month forward contract for natural gas was at 300.165 euros per megawatt hour, a daily increase of 11 percent.

The price has risen sharply in recent days as a three-day halt in Russian gas deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline approaches.

Source: AFP