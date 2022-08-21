Russia's Gazprom to Shut Key Gas Pipeline to EU for 3 days

The key Russian natural gas pipeline, the Nord Stream pipeline, will shut down for three days of maintenance at the end of this month, the state-owned energy company Gazprom announced on Friday.

According to the company's announcement, the maintenance will start from Aug 31 and ends on Sep 2.

"On August 31, 2022, the only Trent 60 gas compression unit will be stopped for three days for maintenance" involving technicians from Germany’s Siemens, Gazprom said.

Gazprom also mentioned that at the end of this period, deliveries will be restored to a flow of 33 million cubic metres of gas per day.

Russia claims that the reductions through the pipeline are due technical problems. However, Germany has considered the shutoffs a political move by the Kremlin to sow uncertainty and push up gas prices in the EU.