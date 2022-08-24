Ex-Twitter Head of Security Claims Twitter Hired Indian Agent

  1. Home
Published August 24th, 2022 - 11:05 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

India forced Twitter to hire one of its agents as a full-time employee who then had unsupervised access to the company's systems, the former head of security at the social media firm has said in a whistleblower complaint filed with American authorities.

The complaint by former head of security Peiter Zatko, first reported by the Washington Post and CNN, makes a litany of other serious allegations against Twitter's leadership, including current chief Parag Agrawal who is accused of lying to shareholders about the extent of security vulnerabilities and spam.

Twitter has denied Zatko's allegations, and described them as a false narrative.

The Union ministry of electronics and information technology did not respond to requests for a comment.

