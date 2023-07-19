Which country owns most powerful passport for travel?

ALBAWABA - For the past five years, Japan held the top global position on the Henley Passport Index, making it the most powerful passport for travel.

However, this summer, Japan dropped to third place, and Singapore, the new title-holder, allowed its citizens to visit 193 out of 227 destinations worldwide without a prior visa on the Henley Passport Index for the second quarter of 2023.

In a slight Western recovery, Germany, Italy, and Spain ascended to second place, granting visa-free access to 190 destinations.

Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea joined Austria, France, Luxembourg, and Sweden in third place, offering their citizens access to 189 destinations without a prior visa.

THE WORLD’s MOST POWERFUL PASSPORT FOR 2023(top 10);



For five long years, Japan has been sitting pretty in the No.1 position in the Henley Passport Index, which measures global travel freedom in terms of how much visa-free and visa-on-demand access to the world different... pic.twitter.com/9F1VaqqJ12 July 18, 2023

Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom ranked fourth among the world's most potent passports.

In the Arab region, the United Arab Emirates claimed the first position and 12th globally, retaining its position on the Henley Passport Index with its holders having the ability to enter 179 countries without a prior or visa-upon-arrival requirement.

Following the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Morocco came in succession, with Iraq being the weakest passport in the Arab world, allowing its holders to visit only 29 destinations.

Top Global Passports for 2023:

Singapore (192 destinations) Germany, Italy, Spain (190 destinations) Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea, Sweden (189 destinations) Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom (188 destinations) Belgium, the Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland (187 destinations) Australia, Hungary, Poland (186 destinations) Canada, Greece (185 destinations) Lithuania, the United States (184 destinations) Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (183 destinations) Estonia, Iceland (182 destinations)

