Expats' Remittances in UAE Hit $22 Billion in H1

Expats' remittances from the UAE amounted to Dh80.96 billion ($22 billion) during the first half (H1) of 2019, a media report said.



A total of Dh33.046 billion thereof was transferred through money exchange companies and the rest from the banks operating in the country, reported Emirates news agency Wam, citing figures released by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

India took home the crown as the top-receiving country for earnings made by migrants, comprising 37.2 per cent of total remittances during Q2.

Indians are followed by Pakistani beneficiaries, comprising 10.5 per cent, then Filipinos, 7.2 per cent, in the third place, with Egyptians making up 6.3 per cent, UK nationals, 3.8 per cent, Bangladeshis, 3.7 per cent, US nationals, 3.3 per cent, Jordanians 2.6 per cent, the Swiss, 2.2 per cent and finally Chinese, 1.5 per cent.