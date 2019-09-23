UAE's Economy to Grow 2.4 Percent in 2019 Due to Non-Oil Sector

Real economic growth in the UAE exhibited year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 2.2 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2019, lower than in the previous quarter, said the Central Bank of the UAE, adding that national economy is expected to grow 2.4 per cent during the year, driven by faster growth in the non-oil sector.



Non-oil GDP growth is estimated to have grown from 0.3 per cent in Q1 to 1.5 per cent in Q2. However, oil GDP growth is estimated to have moderated from 12.4 per cent in 2019 Q1 to 4 per cent in 2019 Q2, reported Emirates News Agency Wam, citing CBUAE's Quarterly Review.

The pickup in non-oil activities is also reflected in the rise in the Purchasing Managers' Index, which reached an average of 58.2 in Q2 2019. Meanwhile, employment in the private sector increased Y-o-Y by 1 per cent in Q2 2019.

Y-o-Y CPI inflation remained negative in the second quarter at -1.6 per cent due to negative inflation for both Tradables (-1per cent) and Non-Tradables (-1.8per cent).

In addition to the fading impact of the VAT, tradable inflation declined due to low international inflation and an appreciating dirham, while non-tradable inflation declined due to declining prices, particularly in housing.

In the second quarter of 2019, customer deposits at banks increased on a yearly basis led by a rise in government deposits. On the other hand, credit continued its growth, underpinned by healthy Financial Soundness Indicators (FSIs) that underline a sound and stable banking system.

The CBUAE balance sheet exhibited a slight increase in 2019 Q2, reflecting steady flows of foreign exchange and growth in the banking sector balance sheets. The increase in total assets of CBUAE was mainly in Cash and Bank Balances abroad, while on the liabilities side the increase was across Required Reserves, Certificates of Deposit and Currency Issued. Meanwhile, interest rates in the UAE witnessed a downward trend in line with the widely expected Fed’s policy rate cut.

The spread of EIBOR against the US Dollar LIBOR remained flat on average, reflecting confidence in the UAE economy, while the spread of the 10-year swap rate of the AED relative to the USD slightly increased, but remaining at a low level.

According to the review, the IMF has revised global growth downward to 3.2 per cent for 2019 and to 3.5 per cent for 2020, due mainly to sluggish growth in developed economies amid trade wars, low productivity growth, and rising market volatility; all these factors are having ripple effects on emerging economies.

Growth is expected to decline this year to 2.6 per cent in the US, 1.3 per cent in both the Eurozone and the UK, and 4.1 per cent in Emerging and Developing Economies, albeit projected growth remains relatively high in China (6.2 per cent) and in India (7 per cent).